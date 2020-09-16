Being Horny Is Thorny

This month, Christina, Bryan, and Rumaan interview journalist Angela Chen about her new book, Ace: What Asexuality Reveals About Desire, Society, and the Meaning of Sex. They talk about asexuality’s rise in visibility, where ace people fit in the queer community, and how asexuality can lead us to question so many of our assumptions about social constructions that depend on who your sexual partners are. Then they unpack the story of gay politician Alex Morse, whose recent congressional campaign was plagued with accusations of sexual impropriety, and what a politician’s queer sex life is allowed to look like.

Items discussed on the show:

• Clean House, hosted by Niecy Nash

• Ace: What Asexuality Reveals About Desire, Society, and the Meaning of Sex, by Angela Chen

• “Massachusetts Hopeful Alex Morse Couldn’t Overcome Homophobic Smear,” by Ryan Grim, Daniel Boguslaw, and Eoin Higgins in the Intercept

• I Have Something to Tell You, by Chasten Buttigieg

• “For Many Young Queer Women, Lesbian Offers a Fraught Inheritance,” by Christina Cauterucci in Slate

Gay Agenda

Christina: Ahead of the Curve

Rumaan: Great Demon Kings, by John Giorno

Bryan: Mapping the Gay Guides, and the Q&A with the creators by Madeline Ducharme in Slate.

