ACT UP and Larry Kramer’s Legacy

In this special episode, Bryan, Christina, and Rumaan interview activist and writer Sarah Schulman about ACT UP and the legacy of Larry Kramer. They discuss how Kramer’s tactics helped and hindered the organization, the ways white gay men played an outsize role as a public face of the movement, and what lessons we should take from ACT UP’s past successes. Schulman and Jim Hubbard coordinated the ACT UP Oral History Project, and her forthcoming book is Let the Record Show: ACT UP and the Enduring Experience of AIDS.

Items discussed on the show:

The ACT UP Oral History Project·

“Larry Kramer, Playwright and Outspoken AIDS Activis, Dies at 84,” by Daniel Lewis in the New York Times·

“Larry Kramer, Pivotal AIDS Activist, Has Died,” by Mikelle Street in Out

“Comrades and Friends Remember Gay AIDS Activist and Writer Larry Kramer,” by Tim Murphy in The Body

“Dinner With Larry,” by James Krellenstein in Slate

This podcast was produced by Daniel Schroeder.

Please send feedback, topic ideas, and advice questions to outwardpodcast@slate.com.