The Queerness of Quarantine Bubbles
We’ve spent our whole lives negotiating contested spaces.
Episode Notes
This month, Christina admits to creating a quarantine bubble, and she talks with Bryan and Rumaan about why she felt comfortable joining her friends in this way and why our community seems better-equipped than others to figure out how to make such micro-communities work. Then they discuss two new documentaries on Netflix, A Secret Love and Circus of Books, and unpack how these films tried and failed to reckon with the depths of their subjects while still stirring some warm feelings along the way.
Items discussed on the show:
The Chiffon Trenches, by André Leon Talley
“I Have a ‘Quarantine Bubble’ With People Outside My House. You Should Too.” by Christina Cauterucci in Slate
Gay Agenda
Christina: “Little Richard’s Queer Triumph,” by Myles E. Johnson
Rumaan: Beautiful Fall, by Alicia Drake
Bryan: We’re Here on HBO
This podcast was produced by Daniel Schroeder.
Please send feedback, topic ideas, and advice questions to outwardpodcast@slate.com.