This month, Christina, Bryan, and Rumaan look at comparisons between the COVID-19 pandemic and AIDS with Alphonso David, president of the Human Rights Campaign. Then they conduct a post-mortem on Pete Buttigieg’s presidential campaign with D.C. lawyer and Pete supporter Brooke Clagett.

Items discussed on the show:

• Backyard Envy

• “The Coalitions Aren’t Lining Up,” by Christina Cauterucci in Slate

• “The Queer Opposition to Pete Buttigieg, Explained,” by Masha Gessen in the New Yorker

• “In a Diverse Candidate Field, How Is Pete Buttigieg’s Sexuality Factoring Into His Appeal?” by Christina Cauterucci in Slate

• The HRC’s report on how the COVID-19 crisis will affect the LGBTQ community

Gay Agenda

• Rumaan: Designing Women

• Bryan: Supporting nightlife entertainers and bartenders during this crisis.

• Christina: A 30-Minute Tabata Session to Burn Some Serious Calories

This podcast was produced by Daniel Schroeder.

Please send feedback, topic ideas, and advice questions to outwardpodcast@slate.com.