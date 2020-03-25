COVID, AIDS, and Community
How do we organize when we’re unable to come together?
Episode Notes
This month, Christina, Bryan, and Rumaan look at comparisons between the COVID-19 pandemic and AIDS with Alphonso David, president of the Human Rights Campaign. Then they conduct a post-mortem on Pete Buttigieg’s presidential campaign with D.C. lawyer and Pete supporter Brooke Clagett.
This podcast was produced by Daniel Schroeder.
Please send feedback, topic ideas, and advice questions to outwardpodcast@slate.com.