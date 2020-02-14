Outward

Queer Advice for Valentine’s Day

“How can I mesh my fantasy life and my real life?”

Outward, Slate’s queer podcast, is a whip-smart monthly salon in which hosts and guests deepen the audience’s understanding of queer culture and politics, delight them with unexpected perspectives, and invite listeners into a colorful conversation about the issues animating LGBTQ communities.

Episode Notes

In this special Valentine’s Day bonus episode, Christina, Bryan, and Rumaan are joined by John Paul Brammer of the Hola Papi! column to offer some sex and relationship advice. They answer listener questions about asexuality and navigating intimacy, reconciling fantasies with reality, taking the first steps into queer dating, and reconsidering why you might not identify with a community you’re already a part of.

Gay Agenda

Bryan: Vicious

Rumaan: Love, Icebox, by John Cage

Christina: Better Than Chocolate

This podcast was produced by Daniel Schroeder.

Please send feedback, topic ideas, and advice questions to outwardpodcast@slate.com.