Queer Advice for Valentine’s Day
“How can I mesh my fantasy life and my real life?”
Listen longer
Slate Plus members get ad-free versions of all Slate podcasts, plus extra segments, bonus episodes, and more. Try it free today.
Listen & Subscribe
Choose your preferred player:
Get Your Slate Plus Feed
Copy your ad-free feed link below to load into your player:
Episode Notes
In this special Valentine’s Day bonus episode, Christina, Bryan, and Rumaan are joined by John Paul Brammer of the Hola Papi! column to offer some sex and relationship advice. They answer listener questions about asexuality and navigating intimacy, reconciling fantasies with reality, taking the first steps into queer dating, and reconsidering why you might not identify with a community you’re already a part of.
Gay Agenda
Bryan: Vicious
Rumaan: Love, Icebox, by John Cage
Christina: Better Than Chocolate
This podcast was produced by Daniel Schroeder.
Please send feedback, topic ideas, and advice questions to outwardpodcast@slate.com.