Outward, Slate’s queer podcast, is a whip-smart monthly salon in which hosts and guests deepen the audience’s understanding of queer culture and politics, delight them with unexpected perspectives, and invite listeners into a colorful conversation about the issues animating LGBTQ communities.

This month, Christina, Bryan, and Rumaan break down exclusively gay moments in film and television, exploring why they can feel so craven and asking if there’s any way to get it right. Then they interview Richie Jackson about his new book Gay Like Me, a letter to his gay son about the importance of being gay. They discuss the significance of Harvey Fierstein, growing up gay, and why queer identities are so essential. Then we close it out with a usual update to the gay agenda, looking at good versions of exclusively gay moments.

We’ve got a Valentine’s Day advice show coming up with JP Brammer of the Hola Papi advice column, so send your questions to outwardpodcast@slate.com or leave us a voicemail at (929) 266-4914.

Items discussed on the show:

·      Torch Song Trilogy

·      Beauty and the Beast

·      Work in Progress

·      The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

·      Diamonds Are Forever

·      Gay Like Me: A Father Writes to His Son, by Richie Jackson

Gay Agenda

Christina: This Gilenya commerical

Bryan: The episode “A Modern Millennial Makeover,” of the HGTV series Home Town

Rumaan: Chopped Junior and Project Runway: Junior

This podcast was produced by Daniel Schroeder.

Please send feedback, topic ideas, and advice questions to outwardpodcast@slate.com.