Pandering and Parenting
How do we handle LGBTQ representation, and what does it mean to children?
Episode Notes
This month, Christina, Bryan, and Rumaan break down exclusively gay moments in film and television, exploring why they can feel so craven and asking if there’s any way to get it right. Then they interview Richie Jackson about his new book Gay Like Me, a letter to his gay son about the importance of being gay. They discuss the significance of Harvey Fierstein, growing up gay, and why queer identities are so essential. Then we close it out with a usual update to the gay agenda, looking at good versions of exclusively gay moments.
We’ve got a Valentine’s Day advice show coming up with JP Brammer of the Hola Papi advice column, so send your questions to outwardpodcast@slate.com or leave us a voicemail at (929) 266-4914.
Items discussed on the show:
· Gay Like Me: A Father Writes to His Son, by Richie Jackson
Gay Agenda
Christina: This Gilenya commerical
Bryan: The episode “A Modern Millennial Makeover,” of the HGTV series Home Town
Rumaan: Chopped Junior and Project Runway: Junior
This podcast was produced by Daniel Schroeder.
Please send feedback, topic ideas, and advice questions to outwardpodcast@slate.com.