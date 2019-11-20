Kids These Days
How do we help children step outside of the heteronormative box?
Episode Notes
This month, Christina and Bryan are joined again by writer and Slate advice columnist Rumaan Alam to talk about children. First, the team invites this month’s straight studies correspondent, Slate executive editor Allison Benedikt, to talk about the ways children learn about queerness and sexuality, what we can do to teach and be an example, and how kids often pick up this stuff without us. Then they interview clinical psychologist Dr. Laura Edwards-Leeper about a recent case in Texas involving a trans child, the best routes for handling pre-adolescent trans care, and how affirming a child’s gender identity can only help. And, of course, we’ve got our usual rounds of gay agenda and prides and provocations.
Items discussed on the show:
• A Song for You: My Life With Whitney Houston, by Robyn Crawford
• “What the Battle Over a 7-Year-Old Trans Girl Could Mean for Families Nationwide,” by Katelyn Burns in Vox
Gay Agenda
Rumaan: The new Charlie’s Angels
Christina: One Day at a Time, and Lumberjanes
Bryan: The Birdcage
This podcast was produced by Daniel Schroeder.
Please send feedback, topic ideas, and advice questions to outwardpodcast@slate.com.