This month, Christina and Bryan are joined by writer and drag performer Pretty Rik E. After talking about Ellen and Big Mouth during Pride and Provocations, they jump into CNN’s LGBTQ town hall, where nine candidates discussed the queer aspects of their platforms. Then they unwrap some toys, giving Mattel’s new Creatable World dolls a spin to see what it’s like to play with a gender-neutral doll, and how it fits into a child’s gender-learning experience.

Items discussed on the show:

• Big Mouth

﻿• “Joe Biden Playacted Like He Was Gay at CNN’s LGBTQ Town Hall,” by Christina Cauterucci in Slate

• Mattel’s Creatable World dolls

Gay Agenda

Bryan: Michael’s Outpost in Houston

Rik E: Black Lightning and Batwoman on the CW

Christina: “On Heteropessimism,” by Indiana Seresin in the New Inquiry

This podcast was produced by Daniel Schroeder.

