Outward, Slate’s queer podcast, is a whip-smart monthly salon in which hosts and guests deepen the audience’s understanding of queer culture and politics, delight them with unexpected perspectives, and invite listeners into a colorful conversation about the issues animating LGBTQ communities.

This month, Christina and Bryan are joined by writer Rumaan Alam. After Pride and Provocations, they talk about the search for the gay gene and whether the endeavor has any positive uses. Then they discuss McKrae Game, the conversion therapist who recently came out as gay, and the challenges of simultaneously feeling pity and pain about this news. Then they close it out with a usual round of the gay agenda.

Items discussed on the show:

The new study on genetics and same-sex behavior in Science

• “The Largest-Ever Search for a “Gay Gene” Has Results. Are We Ready for the Consequences?” by Jeremy Yoder in Slate

• McKrae Game on The Charlie Vensel Podcast

Gay Agenda

Christina: “The Founder of America’s Earliest Lesbian Bar Was Deported for Obscenity,” by Reina Gattuso in Atlas Obscura

Rumaan: A Boy’s Own Story, by Edmund White

Bryan: Mika

This podcast was produced by Daniel Schroeder.

Please send feedback, topic ideas, and advice questions to outwardpodcast@slate.com.