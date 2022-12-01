One Year: 1942

Season 4
The Making of One Year: 1942

Josh Levin and Evan Chung discuss the stories behind the fourth season.

Episode Notes

In this Slate Plus episode, host Josh Levin and senior producer Evan Chung share behind-the-scenes stories from the making of the fourth season of One Year. Then, Josh is joined by historian Tracy Campbell to talk about his book The Year of Peril: America in 1942.

Production by Cleo Levin.

About the Show

The people and struggles that changed America—one year at a time. In each episode, host Josh Levin explores a story you may have forgotten, or one you’ve never heard of before. What were the moments that transformed politics, culture, science, religion, and more? And how does the nation’s past shape our present?

The fourth season of One Year covers 1942, a year when inflation threatened to sink America, disinformation was rampant, and a worker revolt changed music forever.

All episodes

Host

  • Cleo Levin is a Slate audience engagement editor.