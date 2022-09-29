The Man From Fifth Avenue
The stranger-than-fiction story of a mysterious American who starred in a Soviet propaganda film.
Listen & Subscribe
Choose your preferred player:
Get Your Slate Plus Podcast
If you can't access your feeds, please contact customer support.
Listen on your computer:
Apple Podcasts will only work on MacOS operating systems since Catalina. We do not support Android apps on desktop at this time.
Listen on your device:RECOMMENDED
These links will only work if you're on the device you listen to podcasts on. We do not support Stitcher at this time.
Set up manually:
Episode Notes
Episode Notes
After Joe Mauri gets evicted from his New York apartment, he becomes a star in the USSR, the subject of a documentary about the injustices of capitalism. But this Cold War icon was using the Soviets just as much as they used him.
One Year is produced by Evan Chung, Sophie Summergrad, Sam Kim, Madeline Ducharme, and Josh Levin.
Derek John is Sr. Supervising Producer of Narrative Podcasts and Merritt Jacob is Sr. Technical Director.
Sources for This Episode
Books
Andronov, Iona. Русская любовь янки Джо: мемуарные рассказы, Спорт и культура - 2000, 2011.
Mickiewicz, Ellen, Split Signals: Television and Politics in the Soviet Union, Oxford University Press, 1988.
Satter, David. Age of Delirium: The Decline and Fall of the Soviet Union, A. A. Knopf, 1996.
Articles
“A Soviet journalist charged Thursday that the CIA was…,” United Press International, July 14, 1983.
Anderson, Jack and Les Whitten. “Communist Air Gains for 1980s Cited,” Washington Post, Nov. 20, 1975.
Andronov, Iona. “Letters to the editor,” Washington Post, Dec. 23, 1975.
Barringer, Felicity. ” ’Homeless’ New Yorker: Postscript in Soviet,” New York Times, Aug. 11, 1986.
Boorstin, Robert O. “Guest of Soviet Back With Plea for More Homes,” New York Times, Sept. 1, 1986.
Boorstin, Robert O. “New Yorker in a Russian’s-Eye View of the City,” New York Times, April 9, 1986.
“Con Man From Fifth Avenue,” New York Daily News, Aug. 14, 1986.
Cooney, John E. “Soviet Newsman Here is Less Than Objective in His Reports Home,” Wall Street Journal, Aug. 29, 1979.
Dorfman, Ron. “Media bias hinders relations,” Columbia Record, March 21, 1987.
Duggan, Dennis. “A ‘Homeless’ Man With Places to Go,” Newsday, Aug. 14, 1986.
Duggan, Dennis. “New York Diary: Mauri: I’m No Cheat, No Commie,” Newsday, Sept. 4, 1986.
Fisher, Franklin. “Just a patriot, he says,” New York Daily News, Sept. 2, 1986.
Fulman, Ricki. “Council hits eviction of jobless man,” New York Daily News, April 5, 1985.
Fulman, Ricki. “Hope for tenant in eviction fight,” New York Daily News, April 9, 1985.
Geist, William E. “About New York; Tenants vs. Owners: A New West Side Story,” New York Times, Aug. 3, 1985.
Gordy, Margaret. “The Neighbors Won’t Welcome Him Home,” Newsday, Sept. 2, 1986.
” ‘Homeless’ American in Russia reveals he has job, home,” United Press International, Aug. 11, 1986.
Hopkins, Ellen. “The Dispossessed,” New York, May 13, 1985.
Kandel, Bethany. “Unknown New Yorker Becomes Celebrity in Soviet Union,” Associated Press, Aug. 2, 1986.
Keller, Bill. “Political Prisoners: The Sakharov List,” New York Times, Dec. 28, 1986.
Kerr, Peter. “Million Join Hands Across U.S. to Aid the Homeless and Hungry,” New York Times, May 26, 1986.
Krajicek, David J. “Poor excuse: ‘Homeless’ Yank back from USSR,” New York Daily News, Sept. 1, 1986.
“‘Li’l Abner’ Next at Municipal Opera,” St. Louis Post Dispatch, June 30, 1963.
“Man From Fifth Avenue Returns to United States,” Associated Press, Aug. 31, 1986.
“Melody Fair Presents ‘Wish You Were Here,’” Frontier Herald, July 4, 1961.
Milligan, Susan. “Landlady slams Joe; says his name is on lease,” New York Daily News, Sept. 3, 1986.
“Newspaper: Evicted ‘Man From Fifth Avenue’ Has Two Homes,” Associated Press, Aug. 12, 1986.
“Newspaper: Moscow’s ‘Man From Fifth Avenue’ Could Make 35K,” Associated Press, Aug. 11, 1986.
Olsen, Ken. “ ‘Man From Fifth Avenue’ Big Hit in Moscow,” Associated Press, Aug. 6, 1986.
Palmer, Thomas. “From 3 cases, a question: Is the press too gullible?,” Boston Globe, Aug. 15, 1986.
Parshall, Gerald. “An Amerikanski superstar,” U.S. News & World Report, Aug. 25, 1986.
“Professional Help,” Wall Street Journal, Aug. 12, 1986.
Remnick, David. “America: Love It Or Loathe It,” New York Times Magazine, June 6, 1993.
Ross, Barbara. “2 abodes? Say it ain’t so, Joe,” New York Daily News, Aug. 12, 1986.
Ross, Barbara. “Snow job on Sovs,” New York Daily News, Aug. 9, 1986.
Ross, Barbara. “Yank in Sov could be 1 home less,” New York Daily News, Aug. 14, 1986.
“Soviet Visitor Defends Himself As a Patriot, Not a Traitor,” Associated Press, Sept. 2, 1986.
“Soviets accuse U.S. of breeding killer mosquitoes,” United Press International, Feb. 3, 1982.
Taubman, Philip. “Through a Soviet Lens: Gomorrah on Hudson,” New York Times, April 7, 1986.
“The Great Pretender,” Time, Aug. 25, 1986.
“The man who starred in a Russian documentary about…,” United Press International, Sept. 1, 1986.
Trehub, Aaron. “The homeless: down and out in the USSR,” Christian Science Monitor, May 19, 1988.
White, Michael. “Defective defector angers New York: ‘Jobless’ New Yorker Joseph Mauri’s visit to Soviet Union,” the Guardian, Aug. 13, 1986.
“‘Wish You Were Here’ at Muny Opera,” St. Louis Post Dispatch, July 30, 1961.
Zarakhovich, Yuri. “Love in the Time of Cold War,” Time, June 20, 2004.