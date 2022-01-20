One Year: 1995

Season 2: Episode 8
The Making of One Year: 1995

Josh Levin and Evan Chung discuss the stories behind the second season.

Episode Notes

In this Slate Plus episode for One Year, host Josh Levin and producer Evan Chung share behind-the-scenes stories of the making of the second season.

Mentioned in this episode:

1995: The Year the Future Began by W. Joseph Campbell

Production by Chau Tu.

About the Show

The people and struggles that changed America—one year at a time. In each episode, host Josh Levin explores a story you may have forgotten, or one you’ve never heard of before. What were the moments that transformed politics, culture, science, religion, and more? And how does the nation’s past shape our present?

The new season of One Year covers 1995, a year when homegrown terrorists attacked Oklahoma City, America went online, and the Macarena took over nightclubs.


Host

  • Chau Tu is the editor of Slate Plus.