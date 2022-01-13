Carolyn’s Diary
The first true online diarist blurred the lines between private and public life—and paid a price for her radical transparency.
Listen & Subscribe
Choose your preferred player:
Get Your Slate Plus Podcast
If you can't access your feeds, please contact customer support.
Listen on your computer:
Apple Podcasts will only work on MacOS operating systems since Catalina. We do not support Android apps on desktop at this time.
Listen on your device:RECOMMENDED
These links will only work if you're on the device you listen to podcasts on. We do not support Stitcher at this time.
Set up manually:
Episode Notes
The first true online diarist got famous for blurring the lines between private and public life. She also paid a price for her radical transparency.
This episode of One Year was produced by Evan Chung, Madeline Ducharme, and Josh Levin. Mixing by Merritt Jacob.
Sources for This Episode
Book
Smolan, Rick and Jennifer Erwitt. 24 Hours in Cyberspace. London: Macmillan, 1996.
Articles
“24 Hours in Cyberspace,” U.S. News & World Report, Oct. 21, 1996.
Andrews, Edmund L. “Senate Supports Severe Penalties on Computer Smut,” New York Times, June 15, 1995.
“Carolyn Burke,” Diary History Project, 2000.
Everett-Green, Robert. “There’s No Place Like ‘Home Page,’ ” Globe and Mail, May 4, 1995.
Firth, Simon. “Baring Your Soul to the Web,” Salon, June 30, 1998.
Glaister, Dan. “Tap of the Devil,” the Guardian, July 3, 1995.
Goodsell, Paul. “Exon Bill Would Block Obscenity on Internet,” Omaha World-Herald, March 13, 1995.
Goodsell, Paul. “Exon Went On-Line Before Vote Experience Helped in Debate on Porn,” Omaha World-Herald, June 16, 1995.
Jones, Kathryn. “An Unplugged Congress Stumbles Into Cyberspace,” New York Times, April 3, 1996.
Levy, Steven. “No Place for Kids?” Newsweek, July 2, 1995.
Other
Burke, Carolyn. “Carolyn’s Diary.” diary.carolyn.org.