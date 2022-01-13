One Year: 1995

Season 2: Episode 7

Carolyn’s Diary

The first true online diarist blurred the lines between private and public life—and paid a price for her radical transparency.

Episode Notes

This episode of One Year was produced by Evan Chung, Madeline Ducharme, and Josh Levin. Mixing by Merritt Jacob.

About the Show

The people and struggles that changed America—one year at a time. In each episode, host Josh Levin explores a story you may have forgotten, or one you’ve never heard of before. What were the moments that transformed politics, culture, science, religion, and more? And how does the nation’s past shape our present?

The new season of One Year covers 1995, a year when homegrown terrorists attacked Oklahoma City, America went online, and the Macarena took over nightclubs.


