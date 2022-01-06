Hey Macarena!
A musical phenomenon that wormed its way into our brains, and maybe never left.
Episode Notes
In the mid-1990s, a bilingual pop song brought a huge amount of joy to a huge number of people. And then, very quickly, the Macarena became a cultural pariah.
This episode of One Year was produced by Evan Chung, Madeline Ducharme, and Josh Levin. Mixing by Merritt Jacob.
