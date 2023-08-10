The Key to Raising Athletes
Slate’s parenting podcast on keeping your eye on the ball.
Episode Notes
On this episode: Zak and Jamilah go over their week in triumphs, fails, solo parenting, and solo travel. Then we talk youth sports before hearing an interview between Elizabeth and Kirsten Jones, nationally recognized performance coach, former athlete, and author of Raising Empowered Athletes.
Then, on Slate Plus: what if friendship, not marriage, was the center of our adult social lives?
Podcast produced by Rosemary Belson and Maura Currie.