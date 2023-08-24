On this episode: Elizabeth, Zak and Jamilah help a listener who’s realized their community at school is super tight knit… to the point that new families feel left out and lonely. How can this listener and the PTA help bring newbies into the fold?

We also go over our week in triumphs and fails — including potty training breakthroughs, overrated board games, and a mishap involving a glass wall. Then, on Slate Plus: handling little kids’ big feelings about going back to school.

