Your Eyeballs Are Gonna Fall Out of Your Head
Slate’s parenting podcast on the moral panic over screen time.
Episode Notes
On this episode: Zak Rosen talks with Phillip Maciak, TV critic with The New Republic, teacher at Washington University in St. Louis, and author of the book, Avidly Reads Screen Time. He explains where the concept of screen time started and how it became this marker of good (or bad) parenting.
Recommendations:
Zak: If You Give a Mouse a Cookie + The “Mouse Game”
Jamilah: The Barbie movie
email us at momanddad@slate.com to ask us new questions, tell us what you thought of today's show, and give us ideas about what we should talk about in future episodes.
Podcast produced by Rosemary Belson and Maura Currie.