Episode Notes

On this episode: Zak Rosen talks with Phillip Maciak, TV critic with The New Republic, teacher at Washington University in St. Louis, and author of the book, Avidly Reads Screen Time. He explains where the concept of screen time started and how it became this marker of good (or bad) parenting.

Recommendations:
Zak: If You Give a Mouse a Cookie + The “Mouse Game”
Jamilah: The Barbie movie

Podcast produced by Rosemary Belson and Maura Currie.

