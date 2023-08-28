My Son Refuses to Pee at School Due to an Unreasonable Policy
Slate’s parenting podcast debates what to do over a restrictive bathroom policy.
Listen & Subscribe
Choose your preferred player:
Get Your Slate Plus Podcast
If you can't access your feeds, please contact customer support.
Listen on your computer:
Apple Podcasts will only work on MacOS operating systems since Catalina. We do not support Android apps on desktop at this time.
Listen on your device:RECOMMENDED
These links will only work if you're on the device you listen to podcasts on. We do not support Stitcher at this time.
Set up manually:
Episode Notes
On this episode: Elizabeth, Zak and Jamilah help a listener who isn’t happy with her kid’s friend getting unrestricted phone access. Is there a way to enforce their family rules when they’re playing at the friend’s house? Then, Elizabeth has a back-to-school conundrum of her own and is seeking advice.
Recommendations:
Jamilah: Simply Light Lemonade with Raspberry.
Zak: Jazz Baby
Elizabeth: Caep phone strap
Join us on Facebook and email us at momanddad@slate.com to ask us new questions, tell us what you thought of today’s show, and give us ideas about what we should talk about in future episodes. You can also call our phone line: (646) 357-9318.
If you enjoy this show, please consider signing up for Slate Plus. Slate Plus members get an ad-free experience across the network and exclusive content on many shows—you’ll also be supporting the work we do here on Mom and Dad are Fighting. Sign up now at slate.com/momanddadplus to help support our work.
Podcast produced by Rosemary Belson and Maura Currie.