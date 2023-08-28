Mom and Dad Are Fighting

My Son Refuses to Pee at School Due to an Unreasonable Policy

Slate’s parenting podcast debates what to do over a restrictive bathroom policy.

On this episode: Elizabeth, Zak and Jamilah help a listener who isn’t happy with her kid’s friend getting unrestricted phone access. Is there a way to enforce their family rules when they’re playing at the friend’s house? Then, Elizabeth has a back-to-school conundrum of her own and is seeking advice.

Recommendations:
Jamilah: Simply Light Lemonade with Raspberry. 
Zak: Jazz Baby
Elizabeth: Caep phone strap 

Podcast produced by Rosemary Belson and Maura Currie.

Jamilah Lemieux, Elizabeth Newcamp, and Zak Rosen share triumphs and fails and offer advice on parenting kids from toddler to teens.

Hosts