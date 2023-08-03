My Kid Gets OK Grades. I Feel Like I Failed Her.
Slate’s parenting podcast on perfectionist projection.
Episode Notes
On this episode: Zak is joined by Lucy Lopez, host of the Mamacita Rica podcast, and Doyin Richards, an author, founder of the Anti-Racism Fight Club, and Care and Feeding contributor. Together, they help a listener who’s struggling to mesh her own perfectionism with a kid who’s not excelling in school.
That listener asked her question in our Facebook community and has gotten a ton of great help from listeners like you already. You can join us there, too.
We have a week of summertime activity triumphs and fails to unpack, too. Then, on Slate Plus: the experience of childhood is changing, and so should the experience of a playground.
Join us on Facebook and email us at momanddad@slate.com to ask us new questions, tell us what you thought of today’s show, and give us ideas about what we should talk about in future episodes. You can also call our phone line: (646) 357-9318.
