My Kid Gets OK Grades. I Feel Like I Failed Her.

On this episode: Zak is joined by Lucy Lopez, host of the Mamacita Rica podcast, and Doyin Richards, an author, founder of the Anti-Racism Fight Club, and Care and Feeding contributor. Together, they help a listener who’s struggling to mesh her own perfectionism with a kid who’s not excelling in school.

That listener asked her question in our Facebook community and has gotten a ton of great help from listeners like you already. You can join us there, too.

We have a week of summertime activity triumphs and fails to unpack, too. Then, on Slate Plus: the experience of childhood is changing, and so should the experience of a playground.

Join us on Facebook and email us at momanddad@slate.com to ask us new questions, tell us what you thought of today’s show, and give us ideas about what we should talk about in future episodes. You can also call our phone line: (646) 357-9318.

If you enjoy this show, please consider signing up for Slate Plus. Slate Plus members get an ad-free experience across the network and exclusive content on many shows—you’ll also be supporting the work we do here on Mom and Dad are Fighting. Sign up now at slate.com/momanddadplus to help support our work.

Podcast produced by Rosemary Belson and Maura Currie.