Mom and Dad Are Fighting

Family Meditation Made Easy (and Fun)

Slate’s parenting podcast on kid-friendly mindfulness.

Episode Notes

On this episode: Zak Rosen, Jamilah Lemieux, and Elizabeth Newcamp help a parent who wants to give their youngest some mindfulness tools to help with their nighttime anxiety. They share a ton of resources—so you’re bound to find something that will work for your family!

This week’s non-meditation recommendations:
Jamilah: Black Cake by Charmaine Wilkerson
Elizabeth: Cino Linko
Zak: Goodles

Podcast produced by Rosemary Belson and Maura Currie.

