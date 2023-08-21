Family Meditation Made Easy (and Fun)
Slate’s parenting podcast on kid-friendly mindfulness.
Episode Notes
On this episode: Zak Rosen, Jamilah Lemieux, and Elizabeth Newcamp help a parent who wants to give their youngest some mindfulness tools to help with their nighttime anxiety. They share a ton of resources—so you’re bound to find something that will work for your family!
This week’s non-meditation recommendations:
Jamilah: Black Cake by Charmaine Wilkerson
Elizabeth: Cino Linko
Zak: Goodles
Join us on Facebook and email us at momanddad@slate.com to ask us new questions, tell us what you thought of today’s show, and give us ideas about what we should talk about in future episodes. You can also call our phone line: (646) 357-9318.
If you enjoy this show, please consider signing up for Slate Plus. Slate Plus members get an ad-free experience across the network and exclusive content on many shows—you’ll also be supporting the work we do here on Mom and Dad are Fighting. Sign up now at slate.com/momanddadplus to help support our work.
Podcast produced by Rosemary Belson and Maura Currie.