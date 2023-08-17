How to Talk to Kids About Hard Things
Slate’s parenting podcast debates which difficult topics parents should prioritize.
Listen & Subscribe
Choose your preferred player:
Get Your Slate Plus Podcast
If you can't access your feeds, please contact customer support.
Listen on your computer:
Apple Podcasts will only work on MacOS operating systems since Catalina. We do not support Android apps on desktop at this time.
Listen on your device:RECOMMENDED
These links will only work if you're on the device you listen to podcasts on. We do not support Stitcher at this time.
Set up manually:
Episode Notes
On this episode: Zak Rosen, Jamilah Lemieux, and Elizabeth Newcamp are reunited! They start the show with a round of ‘Triumphs and Fails,’ which include a back-to-school clothing haul, a budding song writer, and a difficult swim test. Then they advise a listener who is wondering how to tell their kids about the realities of life, especially when there are so many difficult conversations to be had. If you, or anyone you know, are in crisis—contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline by dialing 988 or visit 988lifeline.org.
Then, on Slate Plus: Elizabeth shares some of the whimsical playgrounds her family has encountered on their international travels.
Join us on Facebook and email us at momanddad@slate.com to ask us new questions, tell us what you thought of today’s show, and give us ideas about what we should talk about in future episodes. You can also call our phone line: (646) 357-9318.
If you enjoy this show, please consider signing up for Slate Plus. Slate Plus members get an ad-free experience across the network and exclusive content on many shows—you’ll also be supporting the work we do here on Mom and Dad are Fighting. Sign up now at slate.com/momanddadplus to help support our work.
Podcast produced by Rosemary Belson and Maura Currie.