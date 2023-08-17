How to Talk to Kids About Hard Things

On this episode: Zak Rosen, Jamilah Lemieux, and Elizabeth Newcamp are reunited! They start the show with a round of ‘Triumphs and Fails,’ which include a back-to-school clothing haul, a budding song writer, and a difficult swim test. Then they advise a listener who is wondering how to tell their kids about the realities of life, especially when there are so many difficult conversations to be had. If you, or anyone you know, are in crisis—contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline by dialing 988 or visit 988lifeline.org.

Then, on Slate Plus: Elizabeth shares some of the whimsical playgrounds her family has encountered on their international travels.

