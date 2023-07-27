Raising Kids In a Barbie World

On this episode: Zak and Jamilah are joined by Lucy Lopez, host of the Mamacita Rica podcast, to talk about all things Barbie. Whether you played with Barbies as a kid — or are weighing whether to let your kids have them now — the summer blockbuster movie is certainly giving us a lot to talk about. Extra Listening: ​​Why Barbie Lives On

They also discuss their week of triumphs and fails including summer camp blues, confident fashion choices, and finding more family time. On Slate Plus: Can traveling with little kids be easier or should they be left behind?

Podcast produced by Rosemary Belson and Maura Currie.