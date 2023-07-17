Mom and Dad Are Fighting

Episode Notes

On this episode: Elizabeth, Zak and Jamilah dish on their favorite podcasts—ones they love to listen to with their kids and shows that binge without kids. They also do a round of normal, podcast-free recommendations and then share some parenting advice from listeners.

Recommendations:

Jamilah: I’m a Virgo. 

Zak: Climb slides!

Elizabeth: Learn By Sticker Book 

Podcast Recommendations:

Summer Camp: The Case of the Phantom Pooper

Brains On

But Why: A Podcast For Curious Kids

Wow in the World

Story Pirates Podcast

The Story Seeds Podcast

Who Smarted? 

Radiolab

Field Trip

Good Job, Brain!

Pale Blue Pod

Family Road Trip Trivia Podcast

Charm Words: Daily Affirmations For Kids

Grown

Who shat on the floor at my wedding?

Beach Too Sandy, Water Too Wet

Short Wave

Celebrity Memoir Book Club

Scam Goddess

Slow Burn

Louder Than A Riot

Rumble Strip

The Best Advice Show

Join us on Facebook and email us at momanddad@slate.com to ask us new questions, tell us what you thought of today's show, and give us ideas about what we should talk about in future episodes.



Podcast produced by Rosemary Belson and Maura Currie.

