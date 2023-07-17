Summer Podcast Palooza
Slate’s parenting podcast on listens perfect for the whole family.
Listen & Subscribe
Choose your preferred player:
Get Your Slate Plus Podcast
If you can't access your feeds, please contact customer support.
Listen on your computer:
Apple Podcasts will only work on MacOS operating systems since Catalina. We do not support Android apps on desktop at this time.
Listen on your device:RECOMMENDED
These links will only work if you're on the device you listen to podcasts on. We do not support Stitcher at this time.
Set up manually:
Episode Notes
On this episode: Elizabeth, Zak and Jamilah dish on their favorite podcasts—ones they love to listen to with their kids and shows that binge without kids. They also do a round of normal, podcast-free recommendations and then share some parenting advice from listeners.
Recommendations:
Jamilah: I’m a Virgo.
Zak: Climb slides!
Elizabeth: Learn By Sticker Book
Podcast Recommendations:
Summer Camp: The Case of the Phantom Pooper
But Why: A Podcast For Curious Kids
Family Road Trip Trivia Podcast
Charm Words: Daily Affirmations For Kids
Who shat on the floor at my wedding?
Beach Too Sandy, Water Too Wet
Join us on Facebook and email us at momanddad@slate.com to ask us new questions, tell us what you thought of today’s show, and give us ideas about what we should talk about in future episodes. You can also call our phone line: (646) 357-9318.
If you enjoy this show, please consider signing up for Slate Plus. Slate Plus members get an ad-free experience across the network and exclusive content on many shows—you’ll also be supporting the work we do here on Mom and Dad are Fighting. Sign up now at slate.com/momanddadplus to help support our work.
Podcast produced by Rosemary Belson and Maura Currie.