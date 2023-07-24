On this episode: Zak and Jamilah are joined by Leslie Cohen-Rubury — therapist and host of the podcast Is My Child a Monster? They start by talking about lessons from therapy and how Leslie’s show is helping to make therapy advice and resources more accessible. They also help a listener whose kid pulled a disappearing act after a fight during family vacation.

Recommendations:

Jamilah: Suits

Leslie: All That Breathes, An Immense World by Ed Yong and an ‘awe walk.’

Zak: Hunting seashells and making jewelry.

Podcast produced by Rosemary Belson and Maura Currie.