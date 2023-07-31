Mom and Dad Are Fighting

Too Young For Dirty Jokes

Slate’s parenting podcast debates how to handle an inappropriate joke.

Advertisement

Episode Notes

On this episode: Zak and Jamilah are joined by Lucy Lopez, host of the Mamacita Rica podcast. They first tackle a third grader who heard a dirty joke and is now repeating it without knowing what it means. Then they have advice for a parent whose preteen has been going through toilet paper at an alarming rate.

Recommendations:
Zak: Parenting Advice to Ignore in Art and Life
Lucy: Watching films you used to watch as a kid w/ your kids.
Jamilah: Upside Down Challenge Game

Join us on Facebook and email us at momanddad@slate.com to ask us new questions, tell us what you thought of today’s show, and give us ideas about what we should talk about in future episodes. You can also call our phone line: (646) 357-9318.

If you enjoy this show, please consider signing up for Slate Plus. Slate Plus members get an ad-free experience across the network and exclusive content on many shows—you’ll also be supporting the work we do here on Mom and Dad are Fighting. Sign up now at slate.com/momanddadplus to help support our work.

Podcast produced by Rosemary Belson and Maura Currie.

Advertisement

About the Show

Jamilah Lemieux, Elizabeth Newcamp, and Zak Rosen share triumphs and fails and offer advice on parenting kids from toddler to teens.

All episodes

Hosts