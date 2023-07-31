Too Young For Dirty Jokes
Slate’s parenting podcast debates how to handle an inappropriate joke.
On this episode: Zak and Jamilah are joined by Lucy Lopez, host of the Mamacita Rica podcast. They first tackle a third grader who heard a dirty joke and is now repeating it without knowing what it means. Then they have advice for a parent whose preteen has been going through toilet paper at an alarming rate.
Recommendations:
Zak: Parenting Advice to Ignore in Art and Life
Lucy: Watching films you used to watch as a kid w/ your kids.
Jamilah: Upside Down Challenge Game
Join us on Facebook and email us at momanddad@slate.com to ask us new questions, tell us what you thought of today’s show, and give us ideas about what we should talk about in future episodes. You can also call our phone line: (646) 357-9318.
Podcast produced by Rosemary Belson and Maura Currie.