The Funny Bits Of Parenthood
Comedian Hari Kondabolu on the joys and challenges of having a kid during the pandemic.
Episode Notes
On this episode: Jamilah Lemieux and Elizabeth Newcamp are joined by comedian Hari Kondabolu. They talk about Hari’s new standup special, Vacation Baby. They also answer a listener question about vacation. The letter writer’s mother requested a trip with her and her kids. No spouses or children. Is it a selfish ask?
Recommendations:
Hari: Vacation Baby and I’m a Virgo
Elizabeth: Em & Friends: A Box of Friendship and this printable for kids
Jamilah: Dave
Podcast produced by Rosemary Belson and Maura Currie.