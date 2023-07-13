Mom and Dad Are Fighting

My Son Wears Skirts. My Mom Doesn’t Like It.

Slate’s parenting podcast on being an ally. Not a critic.

Episode Notes

On this episode: Elizabeth, Zak and Jamilah help a listener decide how to support her skirt-loving eight-year-old-son — and how to get his hesitant grandmother to come around.

We also go over some ‘triumphs and fails’ from the past week — and then, if you’re sticking around for Slate Plus, we explore the history of the comic strip Goofus and Gallant… and what 80 years can tell us about the evolution of parenthood.

Jamilah Lemieux, Elizabeth Newcamp, and Zak Rosen share triumphs and fails and offer advice on parenting kids from toddler to teens.

