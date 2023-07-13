My Son Wears Skirts. My Mom Doesn’t Like It.
Slate’s parenting podcast on being an ally. Not a critic.
Episode Notes
On this episode: Elizabeth, Zak and Jamilah help a listener decide how to support her skirt-loving eight-year-old-son — and how to get his hesitant grandmother to come around.
We also go over some ‘triumphs and fails’ from the past week — and then, if you’re sticking around for Slate Plus, we explore the history of the comic strip Goofus and Gallant… and what 80 years can tell us about the evolution of parenthood.
Join us on Facebook and email us at momanddad@slate.com to ask us new questions, tell us what you thought of today’s show, and give us ideas about what we should talk about in future episodes. You can also call our phone line: (646) 357-9318.
Podcast produced by Rosemary Belson and Maura Currie.