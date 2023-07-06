We’re Excited to Do a Year Abroad. My Eight-Year-Old Isn’t.
Slate’s parenting podcast on the complications of uprooting.
Listen & Subscribe
Choose your preferred player:
Get Your Slate Plus Podcast
If you can't access your feeds, please contact customer support.
Listen on your computer:
Apple Podcasts will only work on MacOS operating systems since Catalina. We do not support Android apps on desktop at this time.
Listen on your device:RECOMMENDED
These links will only work if you're on the device you listen to podcasts on. We do not support Stitcher at this time.
Set up manually:
Episode Notes
On this episode: Elizabeth, Zak and Jamilah help a listener who’s planning to take the whole family abroad for a year — but their 8-year-old won’t stop raining on the parade.
They also revisit some triumphs and fails from the archives — and then, if you’re sticking around for Slate Plus, we debate whether everyone is secretly co-sleeping with babies, and not sharing stories in fear of getting yelled at.
If you enjoy this show, please consider signing up for Slate Plus. Slate Plus members get an ad-free experience across the network and exclusive content on many shows—you’ll also be supporting the work we do here on Mom and Dad are Fighting. Sign up now at slate.com/momanddadplus to help support our work.
Join us on Facebook and email us at momanddad@slate.com to ask us new questions, tell us what you thought of today’s show, and give us ideas about what we should talk about in future episodes. You can also call our phone line: (646) 357-9318.
Podcast produced by Rosemary Belson and Maura Currie.