Car Seat Safety, Explained!
Slate’s parenting podcast on what you need to know to protect your kids in the car.
Listen & Subscribe
Choose your preferred player:
Get Your Slate Plus Podcast
If you can't access your feeds, please contact customer support.
Listen on your computer:
Apple Podcasts will only work on MacOS operating systems since Catalina. We do not support Android apps on desktop at this time.
Listen on your device:RECOMMENDED
These links will only work if you're on the device you listen to podcasts on. We do not support Stitcher at this time.
Set up manually:
Episode Notes
On this episode: Elizabeth Newcamp is joined by Jamie Grayson, who you may know as ‘the baby gear guy.’ As we’re in the midst of summer road trip season, it’s time to revisit car seat safety. Luckily, Jamie is here to cut through the confusion while actually making safety fun. He explains how to pick the right seat for you, when to move from a carseat to a booster to the front seat, and even when it’s time to trade in your old seat.
Recommendations:
Elizabeth: LOL 101: A Kid’s Guide to Writing Jokes
Zak: CYB (Choose Your Battles)
Jamilah: Dave
Join us on Facebook and email us at momanddad@slate.com to ask us new questions, tell us what you thought of today’s show, and give us ideas about what we should talk about in future episodes. You can also call our phone line: (646) 357-9318.
Podcast produced by Rosemary Belson and Maura Currie.