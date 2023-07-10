Mom and Dad Are Fighting

On this episode: Elizabeth Newcamp is joined by Jamie Grayson, who you may know as ‘the baby gear guy.’ As we’re in the midst of summer road trip season, it’s time to revisit car seat safety. Luckily, Jamie is here to cut through the confusion while actually making safety fun. He explains how to pick the right seat for you, when to move from a carseat to a booster to the front seat, and even when it’s time to trade in your old seat.

Elizabeth: LOL 101: A Kid’s Guide to Writing Jokes
Zak: CYB (Choose Your Battles)
Jamilah: Dave

