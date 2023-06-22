I Was Assaulted as a Child. Do My Kids Need to Know?

On this episode: a listener writes in wanting advice for a difficult situation: she was sexually assaulted as a child, and now her daughter is the same age. The PTSD is affecting her ability to parent… so should she tell her children what happened?

The hosts also go over their week in triumphs and fails. Then, if you’re sticking around for Slate Plus, they dissect the New Dad Canon proposed by the New York Times.

If you or someone you know needs help, the National Sexual Assault Hotline is reachable 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. You can call 1-800-656-4673 to talk to someone — or chat online, and access other resources, at rainn.org.

Podcast produced by Rosemary Belson, Maura Currie, and Tori Dominguez.