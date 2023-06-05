On this episode: Zak Rosen talks with author and philosopher, Ryan Holiday, about his new book, The Daily Dad: 366 Meditations on Parenting, Love, and Raising Great Kids. Elizabeth Newcamp and Jamilah Lemieux join to go over recommendations and to listen to your advice.

Recommendations:

Jamilah: Banana pudding

Zak: Using magnet tiles on your walls, which may be magnetic.

Elizabeth: Summer Brain Quest books and cards

If you enjoy this show, please consider signing up for Slate Plus. Slate Plus members get an ad-free experience across the network and exclusive content on many shows—you’ll also be supporting the work we do here on Mom and Dad are Fighting. Sign up now at slate.com/momanddadplus to help support our work.

Join us on Facebook and email us at momanddad@slate.com to ask us new questions, tell us what you thought of today’s show, and give us ideas about what we should talk about in future episodes. You can also call our phone line: (646) 357-9318.

Podcast produced by Rosemary Belson and Maura Currie.