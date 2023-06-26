On this episode: Jamilah Lemieux, Zak Rosen, and Elizabeth Newcamp are joined by award-winning author and journalist, Desiree Cooper. At 62, Desiree started her second round of parenting when she took in her three grandkids. She wrote about her experience for the New York Times in a piece called What if I Hadn’t Been There to Catch Them?.

Recommendations:

Elizabeth: Sketch Pals Doodle Board from Boogie Board

Des: CROWNED: Magical Folk and Fairy Tales from the Diaspora by Kahran Bethencourt and Regis Bethencourt.

Zak: Bring a comfy chair to the park!

Jamilah: Ginny & Georgia on Netflix.

Bonus: Nothing Special by Desiree Cooper

Podcast produced by Rosemary Belson, Maura Currie, and Tori Dominguez.