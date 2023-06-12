Mom and Dad Are Fighting

On this episode: Dan Kois, former Mom and Dad are Fighting co-host, delivers an essay called Good Enough Friends. The piece explores the evolution of teenage friendship, online connections, and the awkward beauty of not being able to mute yourself IRL.

Elizabeth: SUMMER READING! Pizza Hut Book It , Barns & Nobel , Everyday Reading Summer Reading Chart , Scholastic Online , Half Price Books 
Jamilah: The Simpsons
Zak: Mushroom tacos

