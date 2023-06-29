I Want a Huge Family. My Husband Wants Two Kids, Max.

On this episode: Jamilah Lemieux and Elizabeth Newcamp are joined by comedian Hari Kondabolu. They share their parenting triumphs and fails, including a tooth shot out by a Nerf gun, a toddler with very cool music taste, and a pottery painting catastrophe. They also advise a listener who has her heart set on a big family. Her husband wants two kids, max. Then, if you’re sticking around for Slate Plus, they dish on the the kids books that look a little… different after revisiting as an adult.

Podcast produced by Rosemary Belson and Maura Currie.