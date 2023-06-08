I Don’t Want to Be the “Poor Mom” in My Book Club

On this episode: a listener worries that her house is too chaotic — and not fancy enough — to impress her book club. Zak, Jamilah and Elizabeth offer reassurance… and ideas for snacks.

They also go over their week in triumphs and fails. Then, if you’re sticking around for Slate Plus, they talk about another Slate show’s episode on what happens when the kids we post online grow up… and want to reclaim their privacy.

