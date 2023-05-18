My Toddler Licks Literally Everything
Slate's parenting podcast on exploring the world in a way that's… kinda gross.
On this episode: Jamilah Lemieux, Zak Rosen and guest host Maribel Quezada Smith help a listener whose toddler will. not. stop. licking. things. Is it just a phase, or can our listener redirect that desire to explore?
We also tackle circulating sicknesses, upended routines on family vacation, and friendship trouble at school. Then, if you’re sticking around for Slate Plus: a researcher suggests that there’s a better way to raise emotionally healthy children, though it might not be popular.
Podcast produced by Rosemary Belson and Maura Currie.