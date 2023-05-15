Mom and Dad Are Fighting

Desperately Missing Work

To care for my kids, I feel like I cancel everything that gives my life meaning.

Episode Notes

On this episode: Zak Rosen, Elizabeth Newcamp and Jamilah Lemieux tackle a heartbreaking listener letter from a mom who longs for her career. But it’s currently being overshadowed by her kids’ needs and a system that isn’t built for working parents.

Recommendations:
Jamilah: Baby J on Netflix.
Elizabeth: Animal erasers 
Zak: Osmo

Podcast produced by Rosemary Belson and Maura Currie.

