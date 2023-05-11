Reading Rituals You (and Your Kids) Will Love
Slate’s parenting podcast on bonding over books.
Episode Notes
On this episode: Zak Rosen, Elizabeth Newcamp, and Jamilah Lemieux brainstorm some ideas for a parent who is mourning the loss of ‘read aloud’ time with her kid. They also discuss their week in parenting and what’s on the docket for Mother’s Day. Then, if you’re sticking around for Slate Plus, everyone shares memories of their favorite teachers and professors in honor of Teacher Appreciation Week.
Join us on Facebook and email us at momanddad@slate.com to ask us new questions, tell us what you thought of today's show, and give us ideas about what we should talk about in future episodes.
