Mom and Dad Are Fighting

Reading Rituals You (and Your Kids) Will Love

Slate’s parenting podcast on bonding over books.

Advertisement

Episode Notes

On this episode: Zak Rosen, Elizabeth Newcamp, and Jamilah Lemieux brainstorm some ideas for a parent who is mourning the loss of ‘read aloud’ time with her kid. They also discuss their week in parenting and what’s on the docket for Mother’s Day. Then, if you’re sticking around for Slate Plus, everyone shares memories of their favorite teachers and professors in honor of Teacher Appreciation Week.

Join us on Facebook and email us at momanddad@slate.com to ask us new questions, tell us what you thought of today’s show, and give us ideas about what we should talk about in future episodes. You can also call our phone line: (646) 357-9318.

Podcast produced by Rosemary Belson and Maura Currie.

Advertisement

About the Show

Jamilah Lemieux, Elizabeth Newcamp, and Zak Rosen share triumphs and fails and offer advice on parenting kids from toddler to teens.

All episodes

Hosts