On this episode: Elizabeth Newcamp, Jamilah Lemieux, and Zak Rosen answer a question about a little boy who was mostly potty trained but now is having daily accidents. They’re joined by Dr. Christine Stephenson, a pediatric physical therapist who specializes in kids with urinary and fecal incontinence and chronic bladder infections. She’s also the author of The Constipation Game Plan. Christine has some useful advice for stopping the accidents as well as general advice for anyone either on or starting a potty training journey with kids.

Recommendations:

Zak: Mr. Farts: Farting Around the House

Jamilah: Never Have I Ever on Netflix

Christine: Picking up litter outside with kids.

Elizabeth: Does it Fart? The Definitive Field Guide to Animal Flatulence

Podcast produced by Rosemary Belson and Maura Currie.