Middle School Magic
Slate’s parenting podcast on why we should celebrate, not dread, raising tweens.
Episode Notes
On this episode: Elizabeth talks with Chris Balme, author of Finding the Magic In Middle School. He explains what drives tweens, why this period is fundamentally different than high school, and how to guide them through this transition. Jamilah, Zak, and Elizabeth also open up the mailbag and give some recommendations.
Recommendations:
Zak: Watch David Byrne sing When Doves Cry at a karaoke bar
Elizabeth: Professor Noggin Cards, Binder Rings
Jamilah: Florida Man on Netflix
Podcast produced by Rosemary Belson and Maura Currie.