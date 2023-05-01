Mom and Dad Are Fighting

On this episode: Elizabeth talks with Chris Balme, author of Finding the Magic In Middle School. He explains what drives tweens, why this period is fundamentally different than high school, and how to guide them through this transition. Jamilah, Zak, and Elizabeth also open up the mailbag and give some recommendations.

Recommendations:
Zak: Watch David Byrne sing When Doves Cry at a karaoke bar
Elizabeth:  Professor Noggin Cards, Binder Rings
Jamilah: Florida Man on Netflix

Join us on Facebook and email us at momanddad@slate.com to ask us new questions, tell us what you thought of today’s show, and give us ideas about what we should talk about in future episodes. You can also call our phone line: (646) 357-9318!

Podcast produced by Rosemary Belson and Maura Currie.

