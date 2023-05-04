Let Kids Eat Cake

On this episode: Jamilah Lemieux sits down with journalist Virginia Sole-Smith to discuss her new book, Fat Talk: Parenting in the Age of Diet Culture. This conversation is a special collaboration with Slate’s The Waves podcast. Virginia talks about the body shame kids face, reclaiming the word ‘fat,’ and supporting kids in the bodies they’re in. They also talk about how parents, grandparents, and other figures in kids’ lives can dismantle fatphobia and other learned behaviors that perpetuate our current culture.

