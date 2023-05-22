Creating Your Perfect Family
Slate's parenting podcast on ignoring expectations and loving the family you have.
Episode Notes
On this episode: Jamilah Lemieux, Zak Rosen and guest host Maribel Quezada Smith advise a couple who have one kid. They thought they were a ‘one and done’ family but they’re feeling the pressure of the biological clock and now don’t know if they should have a second before it’s no longer an option. We also have listeners weigh in on how they approach family composition.
Recommendations:
Zak: Embrace mismatching socks!
Maribel: Laundry bags.
Jamilah: Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret.—the movie.
Podcast produced by Rosemary Belson and Maura Currie.