My Husband Isn’t Helping Out With Childcare. I’m Overwhelmed.

On this episode: Jamilah, Zak, and Elizabeth answer a question from an overwhelmed listener who is doing most of the childcare and housework for her family. Her husband isn’t helping out and is citing his ADHD as the reason why. What can they do to make the workload more manageable for everyone?

Recommendations:

Zak recommends letting kids take the lead in the museum.

Elizabeth recommends Exit: The Game.

Jamilah recommends Wellmania on Netflix

Podcast produced by Rosemary Belson and Maura Currie.