Body Shamed By a 6-Year-Old
Slate’s parenting podcast on kid questions about body sizes.
Episode Notes
On this episode: Jamilah, Zak, and Elizabeth answer a question about a six year old who asked his aunt why her belly is so big. The question surfaced some body image issues for our listener and she was left feeling bad about herself for over a week. Now she’s wondering if she should talk to her nephew about size diversity and why not everyone appreciates random questions about their bodies.
Then on Slate Plus, they discuss How They See Us: The Humbling Tyranny of the Pictures Our Children Take of Us.
Podcast produced by Rosemary Belson and Maura Currie.