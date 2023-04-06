On this episode: Jamilah, Zak, and Elizabeth answer a question about a six year old who asked his aunt why her belly is so big. The question surfaced some body image issues for our listener and she was left feeling bad about herself for over a week. Now she’s wondering if she should talk to her nephew about size diversity and why not everyone appreciates random questions about their bodies.

