On this episode: Elizabeth, Jamilah, and Zak answer a question from a family who has a very sick dog. The dog, who is two, has been experiencing chronic health issues and requires more care than the mom and her two daughters can provide. Our letter writer is thinking about rehoming the dog but doesn’t know how to break it to her girls who have bonded deeply with their dog. Also on this show, recommendations and advice from listeners.

Recommendations:

Zak: Using a chafing dish to catch your kid’s throw up.

Jamilah: America, Goddam: Violence, Black Women, and the Struggle for Justice by Treva B. Lindsey.

(Bonus, catch Jamilah on RapCaviar, available on Hulu.)

Elizabeth: Brains On episode with Emily Hanford

