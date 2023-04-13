Busting “Gentle Parenting” Myths
Supernova Momma breaks down positive parenting, gentle parenting, and positive discipline.
On this episode: Elizabeth, Jamilah, and Zak are joined by Natasha Nelson, who is known as Supernova Momma, to discuss positive parenting. Natasha explains what positive discipline actually entails, how to realistically use the approach, and what people misunderstand about gentle parenting. They also give advice to a listener who has been trying to adhere to a positive parenting philosophy but are finding themselves frustrated in the face of big temper tantrums.
Then on Slate Plus, they play a round of parenting One Gotta Go.
Join us on Facebook and email us at momanddad@slate.com to ask us new questions, tell us what you thought of today’s show, and give us ideas about what we should talk about in future episodes. You can also call our NEW PHONE LINE: (646) 357-9318!
Podcast produced by Rosemary Belson and Maura Currie.