Busting “Gentle Parenting” Myths

On this episode: Elizabeth, Jamilah, and Zak are joined by Natasha Nelson, who is known as Supernova Momma, to discuss positive parenting. Natasha explains what positive discipline actually entails, how to realistically use the approach, and what people misunderstand about gentle parenting. They also give advice to a listener who has been trying to adhere to a positive parenting philosophy but are finding themselves frustrated in the face of big temper tantrums.

Then on Slate Plus, they play a round of parenting One Gotta Go.

