Mealtime Meltdowns
Slate’s parenting podcast debates what to do if your partner is the family’s “picky eater.”
Listen & Subscribe
Choose your preferred player:
Get Your Slate Plus Podcast
If you can't access your feeds, please contact customer support.
Listen on your computer:
Apple Podcasts will only work on MacOS operating systems since Catalina. We do not support Android apps on desktop at this time.
Listen on your device:RECOMMENDED
These links will only work if you're on the device you listen to podcasts on. We do not support Stitcher at this time.
Set up manually:
Episode Notes
On this episode: Zak, Jamilah, and Elizabeth advise a listener who is fed up with her partner’s picky eating. His preferences have made it nearly impossible to meal prep, which he doesn’t help with. On top of that, he’s taken to complaining about the food in front of their kid.
Recommendations:
Jamilah: Cheetos’ Flamin’ Hot with Limón
Elizabeth: Self-Compassion Workbook for Kids
Zak: Tomorrow and Tomorrow and Tomorrow by Gabrielle Zevin
If you enjoy this show, please consider signing up for Slate Plus. Slate Plus members get an ad-free experience across the network and exclusive content on many shows—you’ll also be supporting the work we do here on Mom and Dad are Fighting. Sign up now at slate.com/momanddadplus to help support our work.
Join us on Facebook and email us at momanddad@slate.com to ask us new questions, tell us what you thought of today’s show, and give us ideas about what we should talk about in future episodes. You can also call our phone line: (646) 357-9318!
Podcast produced by Rosemary Belson and Maura Currie.