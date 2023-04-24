On this episode: Zak, Jamilah, and Elizabeth advise a listener who is fed up with her partner’s picky eating. His preferences have made it nearly impossible to meal prep, which he doesn’t help with. On top of that, he’s taken to complaining about the food in front of their kid.

Recommendations:

Jamilah: Cheetos’ Flamin’ Hot with Limón

Elizabeth: Self-Compassion Workbook for Kids

Zak: Tomorrow and Tomorrow and Tomorrow by Gabrielle Zevin

Podcast produced by Rosemary Belson and Maura Currie.