Gender-Affirming Care For Kids
Slate’s parenting podcast breaks down the debate over access to health care for trans kids.
Episode Notes
On this episode: Zak and Jamilah are joined by Evan Urquhart. Evan covers anti-trans propaganda on Assigned Media, writes for Slate, and manages Slate’s comments section.
Today we’re going to be talking with Evan about his recent piece, There Are Two Sides to the Debate on Health Care for Trans Kids. Here’s What You’re Missing About One of Them. People and resources mentioned: Julia Serano, Assigned Media, and Trans Safety Network.
Recommendations:
Jamilah recommends the Dear Culture podcast.
Evan recommends the Washington Post-KFF Trans in America survey.
Zak recommends letting kids watch TV during breakfast on school days.
Podcast produced by Rosemary Belson and Maura Currie.