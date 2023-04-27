On this episode: Zak, Jamilah, and Elizabeth answer a question from a listener with an estranged mother-in-law who has a habit of sending gifts to her grandchildren accompanied by mean notes for her kids. But the issue has reached a new head, because a man in an unmarked car sat in the listener’s driveway for 15 minutes… before getting out and dropping off gifts.

We also go over triumphs and fails for the week… and then for Slate Plus, the hosts take ChatGPT’s parenting advice for a spin with some classic kid questions.

