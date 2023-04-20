On this episode: Zak, Jamilah, and Elizabeth answer a question from an exhausted parent of two little kids. She is tired and ‘touched out.’ It has left her wanting to scale back physical intimacy on multiple levels but especially sex. Honestly, she says she’d love a pass to be celibate for a few years until they want to try for a third child.

Then on Slate Plus, what public places should babies be banned from?

Podcast produced by Rosemary Belson and Maura Currie.